HIGH POINT — It wasn’t that many years ago that High Point teenager Madison Barrier was watching singer/actor Matthew Morrison on the hit television show “Glee.”
This weekend, she’ll be sharing the stage with him.
“Honestly, it leaves me speechless,” says Barrier, a junior theater major at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. “It feels so unreal, because it’s such an incredible opportunity.”
Barrier, 16, will join Morrison on stage Saturday evening at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro, where he’ll be performing a concert with the Greensboro Symphony. The Broadway and TV star and the High Point teen will sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” a duet Morrison performed on “Glee” and on his self-titled album in 2011. He also has performed a version of the song with Gwyneth Paltrow, which can be found on YouTube.
So how did Barrier land such a high-profile gig with such a talented singer? She can thank the great and powerful Oz for the opportunity — “The Wizard of Oz,” that is.
Here’s what happened:
Morrison’s management contacted Greensboro Symphony officials, asking if they knew of a young local singer who could sing the duet with him. In turn, symphony officials reached out to Community Theatre of Greensboro, knowing the theater group was preparing for its 26th annual production of “The Wizard of Oz,” the musical that made “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” famous. Could that show’s Dorothy sing with Morrison?
Yes, of course, except for one little problem — two young actresses had been cast as Dorothy, sharing the role in alternating performances. So which one should get the gig?
One of those actresses — as you’ve surely figured out by now — is Barrier, who is appearing in her fourth production of the beloved musical, but playing Dorothy for the first time. She and her fellow Dorothy, actress Justice Reeves-Burke, were each asked to record a video audition of themselves singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and submit it to Morrison’s management office.
His representatives studied the two videos and chose Barrier to sing with Morrison.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking, because he’s super-famous and super-talented — he has so much talent going for him,” Barrier says. “I’m hoping I can learn a lot from him.”
Adding to the nerve factor is the fact that Barrier won’t actually be able to rehearse the song with Morrison and the symphony until 1 p.m. Saturday. The concert starts that night at 8.
In the meantime, she’s been working hard to learn her part on her own, with help from her chorus teacher at Penn-Griffin, her private voice teacher, and her “Wizard of Oz” vocal director.
Roz Fulton, executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro, has full confidence in Barrier.
“One thing that I feel is very special about Madison is that she is always willing and wanting to learn,” Fulton says. “She just has that drive of a performer, which is wonderful.”
Barrier is no stranger to the stage, having performed theater for about nine years now. Her first role was playing a Munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I’ve always loved theater,” she says. “From the minute that I started rehearsal for my first show, when I was 7 years old, I knew this was what I wanted to do. And now that I’m in school studying theater, I still find the joy in it that I found as a 7-year-old girl. I love being in front of an audience.”
Barrier, a native High Pointer, has also performed with High Point Community Theatre in such productions as “Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “The Lion King” and “Peter Pan.”
Although Barrier says she has performed for audiences larger than what she’ll see at the Tanger Center, it’s doubtful she has performed in a grander venue or with a bigger star than Morrison.
“I feel pretty ready for it,” she says. “This is an unbelievable opportunity for me.”
