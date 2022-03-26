TRIAD — A High Point teenager is one of two men charged in a shooting of a Walkertown fire chief and civilian man on Friday afternoon at a hot dog stand in Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Police Department says it arrested and charged 18-year-old Elijah Tyshawn Staton of High Point and 21-year-old Kristan Jevon Allen of Winston-Salem.
Both Allen and Staton are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Allen also faces several drug charges, according to Winston-Salem police.
The shooting happened at Kermit's Hot Dog House on Thomasville Road.
Walkertown Fire Chief Ross Michael Flynt is expected to make a full recovery, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told WXII-TV. The civilian was initially listed in stable condition.
The firefighter and civilian were injured in a drive-by shooting.
Investigators are trying to determine if the firefighter and civilian were the intended targets of the assault or shot during an assault on another person at the restaurant.
The assailants drove from the scene and were arrested later, according to Winston-Salem police. Bond for Staton was set at $151,000 secured while bond for Allen was set at $250,000 secured.
The Walkertown Fire Department issued a statement Saturday that Flynt was on duty with the Winston-Salem Fire Department when he was shot. In addition to his full-time responsibilities with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Flynt serves in a part-time capacity as fire chief of the Walkertown Fire Department.
“Yesterday's events have been shocking to the Flynt family, the community and the fire service family,” the Walkertown Fire Department said in its statement. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders who were present and responded to the scene to render aid to Ross and others who were injured during yesterday’s event. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to the medical staff at Atrium Baptist Medical Center who continue to provide care to Ross’ injuries.”
