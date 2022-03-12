HIGH POINT
Each passing day brings a little more anxiety for Rejoice Dumas, piling on what has already been a “heartbreaking” ordeal, in her words.
But it’s not Dumas’ broken heart that needs mending the most — it’s the heart of her daughter, 14-year-old Journee, who is lying in a Charlotte children’s hospital awaiting a lifesaving heart transplant.
“It could be any day,” the 36-year-old single mother from High Point said during a telephone interview from Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, where Journee has been for several weeks.
“As of March 3, she was listed as Status 1A on the transplant list. As soon as a donor heart becomes available, and they feel like that heart will be a good match for Journee, she’ll have the transplant done.”
Status code 1A designates “candidates on the waiting list who have the highest priority on the basis of medical urgency,” according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit organization that oversees the nation’s transplant system.
Journee, a happy, free-spirited eighth-grader at Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro, seemed to be a perfectly healthy teenager until the last week of December, when she developed COVID-19.
“We were sent home with the COVID diagnosis,” Dumas recalled. “The COVID got better, but she had a cough that would not leave. So on Jan. 14, we went to have a chest X-ray done, and that’s when they saw fluid around her heart.”
Journee was sent to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where she spent a week and a half in intensive care. An MRI indicated the fluid around Journee’s heart did not stem from her bout with COVID. She was sent home with a diuretic, a blood pressure medication and other drugs, and the family was referred to a pediatric cardiologist in Charlotte.
“We saw him on Feb. 8, and that’s when he told us Journee would need a transplant,” Dumas said.
In the meantime, the teen was admitted at Levine, where she had a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, implanted in her chest about two weeks ago. An LVAD is not an artificial heart but rather a mechanical pump that helps a weakened heart pump blood to the rest of the body. It will do the job for Journee’s heart until a donor heart becomes available.
When that happens, the procedure will be performed at Levine and could take anywhere from eight to 12 hours, doctors have told Dumas. Journee will spend another two or three weeks recovering at the hospital before she’ll finally be sent home with a battery of at least six medications to protect her new heart and, hopefully, prevent her body from rejecting it.
Throughout her ordeal, Journee has remained “mostly positive,” her mother said, but not surprisingly, “some days are better than others.”
Journee’s health crisis has also turned Dumas’ life upside-down. A billing specialist, she has taken a leave of absence from her job to spend six days a week in Charlotte with her daughter, coming home one day a week to spend time with her son, 10-year-old Kyrie. While she’s away, other family members have stepped up to help take care of him.
Relatives have also been organizing a series of fundraisers, including a GoFundMe page, to help with the family’s mounting medical expenses. As of midday Friday, the page had raised nearly $7,000.
As a mother, Dumas said watching her daughter struggle has been heartbreaking.
“Especially since she had no known health issues,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
