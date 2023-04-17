The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 37 stores in 22 counties, including one in High Point, because of excessive price-scanner errors.
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.
Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.
Dollar General at 2907 S. Main St., High Point, paid $7,655 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10% based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 14% based on 42 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 2% error rate.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it has an error rate of 2% or less. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection.
Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
