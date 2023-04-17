The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 37 stores in 22 counties, including one in High Point, because of excessive price-scanner errors.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

