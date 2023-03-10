HIGH POINT — Nearly 80 years after his death, a High Point soldier who was killed in World War II has been memorialized in a new book that pays tribute to American soldiers buried overseas.
The serviceman, 1st Lt. John Walter Horton, is one of 250 American World War II casualties whose stories are featured in “The Faces of Margraten: They Will Remain Forever Young.” The 250 soldiers are among the nearly 8,300 American casualties buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in the small Dutch town of Margraten.
“We wanted to create a lasting monument in print to these men and women,” authors Jori Videc, Sebastiaan Vonk and Arie-Jan van Hees said in a prepared statement.
“This commemorative book stands as a testament to their service and sacrifice, and is not meant to be tucked away on a shelf. Rather, we believe, it is deserving of a prominent place on anyone’s coffee table, in a classroom, in the library, or in a veterans’ post as a daily reminder of those to whom we owe so much.”
The Dutch edition of the book was published in 2020, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands, but an American edition was just released this month. It includes a photo of Horton and a biography telling of the soldier’s military service and how he was killed.
Although born in Stanly County in 1917, Horton had moved with his family to High Point before the war began, so he entered the service from High Point, where he graduated from High Point High School in 1934. He worked as an upholsterer before enlisting at Fort Bragg in March 1941.
Horton served with the 771st Tank Destroyer Battalion, serving as a platoon leader in Company A and as the commander of an M10 tank destroyer.
On Nov. 21 or 22 — Army records disagree on the actual date — Horton’s platoon was supporting an attack of the 102nd Division’s 405th Infantry Regiment in the vicinity of the German villages of Lindern and Beeck. During the attack, Horton was killed when his tank destroyer was hit by a German gun — most likely an 88mm gun or the gun of a dug-in German tank, the book reports.
Horton was buried in Margraten, where a Dutch family has adopted his grave and tends to it as if he were a member of their own family.
The 27-year-old casualty was survived by his mother, stepfather and two half-brothers, all of High Point, and several aunts and uncles, some of whom also lived in High Point.
“The Faces of Margraten” is available for purchase through the publisher, Amsterdam University Press, or through U.S. book outlets such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
