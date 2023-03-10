HPTNWS-03-10-23 CASUALTY.jpg

First Lt. John Walter Horton of High Point was killed in Germany in November 1944.

HIGH POINT — Nearly 80 years after his death, a High Point soldier who was killed in World War II has been memorialized in a new book that pays tribute to American soldiers buried overseas.

The serviceman, 1st Lt. John Walter Horton, is one of 250 American World War II casualties whose stories are featured in “The Faces of Margraten: They Will Remain Forever Young.” The 250 soldiers are among the nearly 8,300 American casualties buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in the small Dutch town of Margraten.

