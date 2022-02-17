TRIAD — Two revised congressional redistricting proposals taken up Wednesday by the N.C. General Assembly differ on whether to put most of High Point in a Democratic district or a Republican one.
But under either, freshman U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, would run for a second term in a much friendlier district for a Democratic incumbent.
The original congressional redistricting plan approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly last year to reflect population shifts in the 2020 U.S. census would have had Manning’s district stretch from Guilford County across 10 counties to northwest North Carolina’s Ashe County. That district would have favored a Republican candidate and would have placed Manning, who lives in Greensboro, in the same district as GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx of Banner Elk.
But the Democratic-controlled state Supreme Court invalidated that plan, along with the state House and Senate district maps, in a ruling earlier this month that found the GOP-drawn plans were improper partisan gerrymandering.
The pair of newly redrawn proposed congressional maps — one from the state House and other from the state Senate — would keep the 6th District’s lines similar to the current lines in Guilford and Forsyth counties. Manning won her first term in 2020 by a comfortable margin over Republican candidate Lee Haywood of Summerfield.
One distinct difference between the two proposed congressional maps is the district where High Point would be placed.
One map keeps the Guilford County part of High Point in the 6th District, while the other splits the city between the 6th and 13th districts.
Davidson and Randolph counties would remain in Republican-leaning districts under the pair of map proposals.
In one, Davidson and the northern part of Randolph County would fall into a redrawn 8th District that would include Rowan, Alamance and Cabarrus counties. The incumbent in the district would be Republican Rep. Richard Hudson.
In the other map, all of Davidson and Randolph counties would fall in a redrawn 13th District that would include southern and eastern Guilford County and Alamance, Chatham, Person and Caswell counties.
Davidson and Randolph counties now are in the 13th District served by Republican Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for the U.S. Senate this year instead of seeking reelection to his House seat.
Both map proposals would favor Republicans, but not by as large a margin as the plan the court rejected. The Senate’s favored map could favor Republicans winning seven of the 14 seats and Democrats five, with two considered competitive, the Associated Press reported, using information provided by legislative staff members.
Republicans currently hold eight of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats. North Carolina is gaining a 14th seat this year based on population growth.
The new redistricting proposals for state House and state Senate districts also would still favor the GOP to win majorities, which they have held since 2011. But while the maps the Supreme Court rejected appeared to lock in those majorities even in case of a strongly pro-Democrat election, Democrats would have a chance to earn majorities, the Associated Press reported.
The General Assembly must submit revised redistricting plans to the N.C. Supreme Court by Friday.
The court-revised date for primary elections is May 17 while the general election will be Nov. 8.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
