HIGH POINT — High Point experienced a higher rate of population growth during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic than either Greensboro or Winston-Salem, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

From April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, High Point gained 950 residents, or 0.8%, to reach a population of 115,067, the Census Bureau said.

