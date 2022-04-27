HIGH POINT — A skunk found in a neighborhood west of Oak Hollow Lake this week tested positive for the rabies virus, the city’s fourth confirmed case in three months, Guilford County health officials said Wednesday.
The skunk was found on Beverly Hills Drive and tested positive on Wednesday, the Guilford County Division of Public Health said.
Two of the other three rabies cases confirmed in High Point since Feb. 1 have been in areas relatively near Oak Hollow Lake: a skunk on Skeet Club Road and a fox in a neighborhood near Penny Road. The other case was a skunk found on Quaker Lane in the Emerywood area.
High Point now accounts for four of the seven confirmed rabies cases in Guilford County since Jan. 1.
High Point had no confirmed rabies cases in 2021.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. All animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:
• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.
• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.
• Do not try to separate fighting animals.
• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and wildlife into your yard.
• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-883-3224 in High Point and 336-641-5990 in Greensboro. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.
• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local animal control officers.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
