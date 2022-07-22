HIGH POINT – The Rotary Club of High Point handed out checks totaling $12,500 recently to several of the groups it supports with its fundraisers.
The donations, which brought the club’s giving for the 2021-22 fiscal year to a total of $72,844, went to the following:
• The Piedmont School, $3,000 for a full-scale social emotional learning and social skill building curriculum.
• Naaman’s Recovery Village, $2,700 for repairs to the men’s residence on Ward Street.
• Horsepower Therapeutic Learning Center, $2,000 to build a 70-foot fenced working space.
• Rotary Club of High Point Foundation, $2,000 for student scholarships.
• United Way of Greater High Point, $1,500 for a financial literacy skills program.
• Triad Adult Day Care, $1,000.
• Macedonia Family Resource Center, $300 for free youth baseball.
Throughout the fiscal year, in addition to its ongoing support for the international charitable efforts of The Rotary Foundation and the work of PolioPlus to try to eliminate polio, the High Point club donated about $27,000 to High Point-area nonprofits, led by its support of Feeding Lisa’s Kids, a group helping make sure children in High Point have enough to eat, which received more than $5,200.
In addition, the club has raised money toward its pledge of $100,000 for the Rotary Club of High Point Sensory Garden to be built outside the High Point Public Library.
