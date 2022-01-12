HIGH POINT – The physical rehabilitation center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center has been named among the best in the country by a national magazine.
Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers names 230 rehabilitation centers. Also on the list are Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and two Atrium Health facilities in Charlotte.
Physical rehabilitation centers provide residential care and physical therapy for people such as those recovering from serious musculoskeletal injuries or from surgery to replace a knee or hip joint.
In 2021, more than 5,000 patients received physical therapy and rehabilitation care at High Point Medical Center, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said in a press release.
