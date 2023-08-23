TRIAD — Several High Point business owners and entrepreneurs will be honored at an event in Winston-Salem on Friday.
The honorees will be recognized during the 10th annual Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo Award Ceremony at the Embassy Suites Hotel ballroom. The High Point honorees are:
• Corporate Spotlight Award — Alex Moore, Stratagon Inc. marketing and sales agency.
• Robert J. Brown Minority Business of the Year Award — Bruce and Angela Davis, Kid
• Kidpreneur of the Year Award — Danett Lara, Kwani Gems.
• Business Spotlight of the Year Award — Whitney Middlebrooks, Black Luxe & Co.
• Pioneer Award — Phyllis Bridges, filmmaker and historian.
• Business Advocate of the Year Award — Temoura Jeffries, Buy Black Guide.
• Newcomer of the Year Award — Cryshaundra Rorie, Noelle Model and Talent Group.
• Lifetime Achievement Award — Joe Williams, JL Williams Associates — Friends of John
• Nonprofit of the Year Award — Sarah Graham, Drawers of Hope Resource Center.
• Enterprising Woman of the Year Award — Meyakka Sturdivant, M.S. Consulting Solutions.
