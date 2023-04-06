HPTNWS-04-06-23 REALTORS.jpg

Leigh Brown, NC Realtors president, speaks to members of the High Point Regional Association of Realtors on Tuesday at the organization’s 100th anniversary celebration.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The last century has brought success and challenges to the real estate industry in High Point.

That was one takeaway from Tuesday’s 100th anniversary celebration of the High Point Regional Association of Realtors, which was founded in 1923.

