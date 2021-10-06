HIGH POINT — Visit High Point recently won two top awards from a statewide association for the tourism industry.
The N.C. Travel Industry Association held its annual awards banquet Sept. 30 to recognize work done from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. Platinum and Gold awards were distributed in many categories, and Visit High Point won Platinum in two:
• Best Leisure Marketing Campaign: Visit High Point produced a promotional video showcasing High Point as a safe furniture shopping destination, incorporating the statewide safety campaign, “Count on Me NC.” The video was then promoted on social media with a retargeting campaign, resulting in a 107% increase in consumer leads and a 150% increase in mailed packets. The results are in comparison to the year 2019, which was the best year on record, Visit High Point said in a press release.
• Best Community Stakeholder Communication: Visit High Point worked with Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce to create the High Point Food Mob Facebook group page. The page currently has more than 10,000 followers and has had a noticeable impact, said Patrick Chapin, president of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce.
“The positive impact on our restaurants was immediate, and I’m thrilled the community continues to use this fun, easy and engaging platform,” Chapin said.
Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, said, “I am proud that our team was recognized professionally for our quality campaign during a most difficult year where we adapted to capitalize on new opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.