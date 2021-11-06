HIGH POINT — The High Point Parks and Recreation Department has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association.
A total of 192 parks and recreation agencies in the U.S. are currently CAPRA-accredited, 14 of them in North Carolina, a news release said.
“CAPRA accreditation, the sole national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operations, management and service to the community,” the news release stated. “This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, communications and services.”
As part of the accreditation process, the department demonstrated compliance with a list of 154 industry standards and documented all policies and procedures associated with them.
The process also involved self-assessments, a site visit and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation.
Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery said that accreditation accomplishes a number of things.
“It demonstrates that our department is operating under the best practices of our profession as set forth by the National Recreation and Parks Association. It assures residents that we regularly review operations, policies and procedures, which translates into providing higher-quality programs, services and facilities to benefit the community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.