Canoers are shown at Oak Hollow Lake on Friday as temperatures reach the mid-60s. The High Point area hasn’t recorded any measurable snow this winter.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point is edging closer to a rare weather phenomenon — a winter without measurable snowfall.

So far this season, the High Point area has had only a trace of snow that didn’t stick because the ground was too warm.

