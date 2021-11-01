HIGH POINT — A plan to develop hundreds of townhomes in a mostly rural area just outside High Point cleared a major hurdle Monday.
The City Council unanimously approved requests from LeoTerra Development to annex and rezone about 70 acres at Cox Avenue and Jackson Lake Road to accommodate 420 dwelling units.
The heavily wooded site, which backs up to Interstate 74, is in High Point’s annexation area and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the developer, said the site’s proximity to an interstate makes it attractive to developers and homebuyers. He said the homes would be priced in the $300,000 to $350,000 range.
A large crowd of neighbors showed up to oppose the rezoning, raising a host of concerns about environmental and traffic impacts.
Mayor Jay Wagner pointed out that many of their concerns are related to engineering and other technical issues that are addressed during a separate approval process the developer has to complete before construction can start.
The council also unanimously approved a zoning request from Cohab Space, which intends to expand its campus for design professionals at English Road and S. West Point Avenue. The change allows it to incorporate outdoor land behind a City Transfer & Storage warehouse that’s next to Cohab Space for a future expansion.
In another matter, the council voted unanimously to award a $7.4 million construction contract to JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro for a series of improvements to Montlieu Avenue between N. Main and N. Centennial streets.
The contract calls for streetscape improvements, including installation of new sidewalks and curb and gutter to improve drainage, as well as replacement of underground water and sewer lines and installation of underground electric duct bank to accommodate the future burial of overhead utility lines.
Officials estimate that construction could start in early February and take seven months to complete. According to the city, High Point University has committed to pay for half of the construction contract cost, which comes to $3.7 million.
This project will be one of two major changes the city plans for this segment of Montlieu Avenue in 2022. In August, the Planning and Zoning Commission, at the request of the council, approved renaming the segment Qubein Avenue in honor of HPU President Nido Qubein.
