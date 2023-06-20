GUILFORD COUNTY — Nearly 20 nonprofit groups from High Point were among 55 organizations to receive annual grants in the budget adopted Thursday by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The High Point nonprofits received grants totaling $495,000 out of $1.88 million allocated countywide. The grants were part of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget totaling $840 million.
The largest grant to a High Point nonprofit was $125,000 awarded to the Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point Inc. The grants also included:
• Carl Chavis branch of the YMCA, $75,000.
• High Point Arts Council, $50,000.
• Triad Food Pantry, $50,000.
• Friends of John Coltrane, $25,000.
• Growing High Point, $20,000.
• Commander Peace Academy, $20,000.
• Arc of High Point, $20,000.
• High Point LEAP, $20,000.
• YWCA of High Point, $20,000.
• Feral Cats Program in High Point, $10,000.
• High Point Discovered Inc., $10,000.
• United Way of Greater High Point, $10,000.
• Hayden-Harman Foundation, $5,000.
• High Point Andrews Athletics Club, $5,000.
• High Point Central Booster Club, $5,000.
• Southwest High School Booster Club, $5,000.
Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point said that she believes the city made out well in the allotment of grants.
“It was my goal to make sure that every nonprofit from High Point that applied received some level of funding,” she said. “That’s what happened.”
Foster recused herself from the vote on grants for the Carl Chavis YMCA branch, the United Way of Greater High Point and Southwest Renewal Foundation because of her ties to the organizations.
The majority of grants were approved in one vote. But seven grants had to be approved separately so that individual commissioners could recuse themselves from voting because of ties to nonprofit organizations.
For the latest round of nonprofit grants, the commissioners received 115 requests from groups across the county adding up to approximately $10 million. Countywide, last year the commissioners allocated $1.77 million of nonprofit grants to 21 groups, less than half the number of organizations funded this year.
Foster told The High Point Enterprise that the commissioners responded to the far greater number of requests this year compared to a year ago by reducing the amount given to individual organizations to maximize the reach of dollars.
For example, last year the smallest amount provided to an individual organization was $20,000. This year it was $5,000. Similarly, last year the largest single grant was $300,000, compared to $200,000 this year.
