GUILFORD COUNTY — Nearly 20 nonprofit groups from High Point were among 55 organizations to receive annual grants in the budget adopted Thursday by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The High Point nonprofits received grants totaling $495,000 out of $1.88 million allocated countywide. The grants were part of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget totaling $840 million.

