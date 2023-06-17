HPTNWS-06-17-23 GOOGLE.jpg

Melonie Parker talks about her career and her current work as Google’s chief diversity officer.

 SPECIAL | NC A&T

HIGH POINT — Visiting High Point always resurfaces fond memories for Melonie Parker.

It’s here where she remembers spending time with her family at places like the YMCA or City Lake Park and hopping on a city bus to explore her love for reading at the High Point Public Library.