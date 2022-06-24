HIGH POINT — A High Point native who just graduated from the University of South Carolina was recently recognized for his community service and awarded a $10,000 scholarship for postgraduate studies.
David Olds, a Southwest Guilford High School graduate who ran track and field at USC, was named the 2022 SEC Brad Davis Male Community Service Leader of the Year, an honor awarded to one male and one female student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference.
“To receive the award felt amazing because of all of the other incredible individuals who were in the running,” said Olds, who earned his degree in political science and geography. “To get the email that said I had won the whole thing was just a blessing. It meant that a lot of hard work I had put in, and that a lot of other people put in, was being recognized.”
Olds said he learned the value of community service in High Point. While at Southwest, he founded Wiley’s Warriors, a program that raised awareness of childhood hunger by assisting Calvin Wiley Elementary, a Title I school in Greensboro. He also volunteered with the Out of the Garden Project, which works to eliminate food insecurity in the Triad.
While at USC, Olds was the community service chair for the Gamecock Athletics Student-Athlete Advisory Council and the lead volunteer coordinator for the City of Columbia Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census. He also worked with the Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, volunteered with Homeless No More and served meals at the Oliver Gospel Men’s Center.
Before resuming his postgraduate studies, Olds plans to move to Boston to work for Good Sports, a nonprofit organization that provides sports equipment to underserved communities.
