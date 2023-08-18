HIGH POINT — As a stunningly attractive millionairess, High Point native Alice Snow Barbee Lurcy was probably accustomed to getting whatever she wanted.

But in the summer of 1961, even as a sympathetic, reclusive widow — who was still wealthy, by the way — Lurcy lost a legal battle for one of the most important pieces of her otherwise charmed life:

jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579