HIGH POINT — As a stunningly attractive millionairess, High Point native Alice Snow Barbee Lurcy was probably accustomed to getting whatever she wanted.
But in the summer of 1961, even as a sympathetic, reclusive widow — who was still wealthy, by the way — Lurcy lost a legal battle for one of the most important pieces of her otherwise charmed life:
Her elegant home on New York City’s swanky Fifth Avenue.
Furthermore, unfortunately for Lurcy, the story made headlines in two of The Big Apple’s most prominent newspapers — The New York Times and the New York Daily News — as well as in her native High Point, where she still owned a home and had numerous relatives and friends.
Lurcy, a graduate of High Point High School and Salem College, had risen from her small-town beginnings to prominent social circles in New York and Paris. It was in New York, where she worked at a bank, that she caught the eye of influential French financier Georges Lurcy, believed to have been one of the wealthiest men in all of France and known as a relentless collector of high-end modern art.
Georges also had an eye for beauty, finding himself overwhelmingly smitten by the young High Point woman — 15 years his junior — who was once described by a friend from the art world as “staggeringly beautiful, something between Rubens and Renoir.” They married in 1937 and enjoyed 16 years together, until his death in 1953.
For a number of years, the couple had lived in a five-story mansion on Fifth Avenue. The immaculate home featured 12 rooms, an elevator, a variety of French period furniture and an incomparable art collection that included original works by such masters as Renoir, Monet, van Gogh and Picasso. The sitting room’s walls and ceiling featured a breathtaking mural by renowned French illustrator Marcel Vertes.
After her husband’s death, Alice continued to live in the mansion and became somewhat of a recluse. Although she was mostly content, there was a pesky fly in the ointment:
Alice didn’t own the mansion. Instead of leaving it to her in his will, Georges had included it as part of his estate, which was overseen by trustees. In 1960, the property was bought for $375,000. The new owner had also purchased the homes on either side of Alice’s and planned to tear all three buildings down and build apartment homes in their place.
Alice was understandably devastated.
“My mind, memory and feelings are too closely tied to this home, where I dwelled with my late husband,” the 52-year-old childless widow told The New York Times.
She also said she felt like a prisoner in her own home.
“I can’t leave here,” she said. “They might come in without my knowing and dump everything out on the street.”
Alice even went to court to try to stop the sale of her sentimental homeplace, explaining that she hoped to live there the rest of her life. Having to move would also affect a woman servant who lived with her and her beloved Airedale terrier.
Alas, the court ruled in favor of the buyer and ordered Alice to vacate the premises by June 1, 1961.
Still, Alice stayed put, reiterating the mansion’s sentimental value to her. And while her plight may have won the sympathy of the public, it didn’t impress the court, which finally forced her out.
Alice wasn’t homeless, though, nor was she penniless. She still had a residence on Long Island, as well as her home in High Point, on Woodbrook Drive. She also continued to draw $150,000 in annual income from the sale of her husband’s estate, and she had an opulent jewelry collection that brought more than $1.5 million when it was sold at auction after her death in 1980.
More than 40 years later, Alice’s name may leave most High Pointers scratching their heads, but her unique story still merits a footnote in the annals of High Point history.
