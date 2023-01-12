HIGH POINT — If you don’t think writing is a painstaking process, just ask Culley Holderfield, who began writing his debut novel, “Hemlock Hollow,” about 20 years ago.
And finally got it published last month.
“I wrote a first draft that I completely tossed,” admits Holderfield, who now lives in Durham. “It wasn’t the novel I wanted it to be, so I revised and revised and revised, until I got to where I felt like it was what I set out for it to be.”
Holderfield, who lived in High Point until he was about 14, will read from and sign copies of his book Saturday afternoon at Sunrise Books.
“Hemlock Hollow” (Regal House Publishing, $18.95) tells the story of Caroline McAlister, an archaeologist who inherits her family’s old cabin in the Hickory Nut Gorge area of western North Carolina.
“When she gets into renovating the cabin, she discovers a journal written in 1886 by a boy named Carson Quinn,” Holderfield says. “She remembers he was accused of murdering his brother, but the voice in the journal doesn’t really square with someone who murdered his brother, and she hopes to exonerate him. So the novel is two voices — his voice from the journal, and her voice interacting with the journal.”
According to Holderfield, the novel was inspired by an old cabin his parents bought — also in the Hickory Nut Gorge area — the year he was born.
“We would go up to that cabin on weekends and spend summers up there,” he recalls. “When I was about 12 or 13, my father was renovating part of the attic, and he kept pulling out all these artifacts — bottles, a shoe, and then he pulled out a box with all these old photos in it.”
The photos activated Holderfield’s imagination.
“I was just entranced by the knowledge that these people had lived their whole lives in that cabin and around it,” he says. “It really sparked my imagination about who these people were. I wound up turning to fiction and concocting this fictional family, who are the Quinns.”
Holderfield says the book, which he classifies as a literary historical novel, has been receiving solid reviews.
“A lot of folks are reading it as a thriller, which I didn’t intend it to be,” he says. “There is a whodunit element to it, though — Carson’s brother has been murdered, and people want to read on and find out who did it.”
Holderfield, 49, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he studied comparative literature and history and minored in creative writing. In addition to his novel, his short stories and poetry have appeared in a variety of publications.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Culley Holderfield will read from and sign copies of his debut novel, “Hemlock Hollow,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., Suite 202. High Point author Scott Blackburn will also read from and sign copies of his book, “It Dies With You.” Admission is free. For more information, call Sunrise Books at 336-397-3755.
