Culley Holderfield

Culley Holderfield says his novel was inspired by an old cabin his parents bought in western North Carolina the year he was born.

HIGH POINT — If you don’t think writing is a painstaking process, just ask Culley Holderfield, who began writing his debut novel, “Hemlock Hollow,” about 20 years ago.

And finally got it published last month.

Culley Holderfield will read from and sign copies of his debut novel, “Hemlock Hollow,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., Suite 202. High Point author Scott Blackburn will also read from and sign copies of his book, “It Dies With You.” Admission is free. For more information, call Sunrise Books at 336-397-3755.