HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Historical Park.

Visitors can join reenactors portraying early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including dishes such as venison being cooked over an open fire.

