HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Historical Park.
Visitors can join reenactors portraying early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including dishes such as venison being cooked over an open fire.
Attendees can come in costume.
Visitors also can experience the Scottish festivities with demonstrations and activities throughout the day, including historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrating the 18th-century craft, and Kelly Beeson and Jennifer Getchell knitting and weaving pieces of Scottish clothing. Celtic fiddler Mara Shea will perform, and Michael Newtons will tell traditional Gaelic folk tales, said Edith Brady, museum director.
“These Scottish traditions would have been familiar to many early Scottish settlers in the Triad,” Brady said. “We are excited to share the history, food and crafts of the New Year’s celebration.”
This is a free event for all ages.
