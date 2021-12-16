HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Historical Park, at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Visitors can join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the yuletide season. Visitors are encouraged to wear Scottish costumes if they wish.
Demonstrations and activities will include preparation of traditional Hogmanay dishes, including venison over an open fire; historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrating his 18th-century craft; and Kristin Toler and Sarah Moore knitting and weaving pieces of Scottish clothing.
Scottish music will be performed by the Celtic band The Syllabub Trio and by Jamestown Pipes and Drums, and Gaelic folktales will be told by Michael Newton. Visitors can also take elementary Scottish dancing lessons.
“These Scottish traditions would have been familiar to many early Scots-Irish settlers in the Triad,” said museum director Edith Brady. “We are excited to share the history, food and crafts of the New Year’s celebration.”
In addition to the Scottish Faire, there will be a craft project in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can decorate and make their own set of bagpipes to play.
Admission is free.
For information call 336-885-1859.
