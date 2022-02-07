HIGH POINT — An exhibition of quilts from the collection of the High Point Museum has opened at the museum and will remain on display through Sept. 3.
The “Domestic Art” exhibit features five hanging quilts made or used in High Point, including a signature quilt signed by well-known High Pointers in the 1890s and a quilt made in 1855. The 1890s quilt includes the signatures of such influential High Pointers of that era as E.M. Bencini, J.W. Harriss, J.H. Millis, E.A. Snow, J. Elwood Cox and his wife, Bertha Snow Cox.
Tools used by famed quilter and High Point native Gwen Magee are also on display, along with images of her quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Quilting has played an important role in the lives of many High Pointers. Over the past few centuries, quilting provided a way for ordinary American women to practice, demonstrate and exhibit their sewing skills, while still producing a useful object. Making a quilt was an acceptable activity for women who had leisure time — and for women who did not, it produced an important item for the home.
“The museum has a number of significant quilts connected to High Point in its collection,” said Edith Brady, director of the High Point Museum. “This is a great opportunity for visitors to explore interesting patterns and designs, and to view objects that were not only practical for past High Pointers, but also artistically beautiful.”
Some of the more delicate quilts in the display will be exchanged halfway through the exhibition to avoid overexposure. Museum officials will announce when new quilts are on display.
Programs have been planned in conjunction with this exhibition, and additional information about those programs will be announced soon.
For further information, contact the High Point Museum at 336-885-1859.
