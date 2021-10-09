GREENSBORO — A motorist from High Point was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Greensboro Friday night.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., Greensboro Police Department officers responded to S. Elm-Eugene Street near Meadowview Street. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Safdar Rasool, 68, was traveling south on S. Elm-Eugene Street near Meadowview when it struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was later identified by officers as Latoya Marie Watlington, 36, of Greensboro. She was transported by an ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where she died from her injuries, according to police.
Rasool wasn’t injured. The investigation is ongoing, police said Saturday.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about the fatality contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
The public also can download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
