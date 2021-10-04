GREENSBORO — A man from High Point was shot and killed at a Greensboro hotel early Monday.
Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, was fatally shot at about 1 a.m. Monday at the Extended Stay America at 4317 Big Tree Way, which is near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Wendover Avenue. Lucas died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.
No other information was released Monday morning.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.