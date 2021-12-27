HIGH POINT – A truck driver who lives in High Point has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning.
Daniel Leon Morgan, 50, was driving a 2020 Volvo VNL truck south on Interstate 85 shortly after 3:30 a.m. approaching an area where traffic was backed up because of an earlier wreck, and he failed to reduce speed and move left to an open lane on the highway, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Morgan’s truck struck a 2016 Freightliner, then both trucks hit a total of four police vehicles.
Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and three officers were injured.
Morgan was taken to a hospital after the wreck, police said. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles. He also was cited for knowingly displaying a fictitious registration plate.
Morgan was not impaired, police said.
The driver of the other truck was taken to a hospital for an elevated heart rate, police said. Police did not say whether that driver will face charges.
Charlotte TV station WCNC reported that N.C. Secretary of State filings show Morgan is the manager of Prime Time Express, which failed to update its Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration registration in September. Trucking companies with an inactive U.S. DOT number to operate could be subject to thousands of dollars in civil penalties.
Court records show Morgan pleaded guilty in 2015 to driving without a commercial vehicle operator license in Iredell County. He had been cited with a federal safety inspection violation, but the charge was dismissed under a plea deal, public records show. He paid a fine but was not given jail time.
In 2008 and 2014, Morgan was cited with speeding, but in both cases plea deals reduced the charges to improper equipment, court records show.
