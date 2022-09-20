HIGH POINT — A High Point man was acquitted by a Forsyth County jury last week of the most serious charge stemming from a fight at a bar last year in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Superior Court jury acquitted Mikkcos Quick, 39, of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. The jury convicted Quick on lesser charges of carrying a concealed gun and driving while his license was revoked.

