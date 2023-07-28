HIGH POINT — The city of High Point has a new brand that it will use to market itself to businesses, residents and visitors.
It includes a new logo that’s being phased in to replace the current one, as well as a new city flag. City officials say these visuals signify values and principles for which they want High Point to be known.
“This isn’t a city government brand. This is the community’s brand, and we want them to take ownership of it,” said city Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson. “We’re just laying the groundwork for the possibilities.”
The new logo will eventually replace the current one that’s been on city vehicles, signs and other official uses for about 18 years.
The “North Carolina’s International City” motto will also be phased out, Ferguson said, adding that the city didn’t create it. Instead, it was trademarked after a visitor uttered the phrase during an economic development announcement.
“We had to tell the story around it. This time, we went out and collected information about how the community sees the city, so we could make this a citizen-driven brand,” Ferguson said. “This is driven by what people think of the city and what they want from it.”
What they heard was an emphasis on ideas around “makers and creatives” that’s grounded in the city’s furniture heritage and contemporary aspirations of being a “center of design.”
Over about two years, city representatives solicited feedback from residents at in-person events and in online surveys, and the results formed the basis of the new brand.
“We wanted to see, how does the community feel about the city? How did they feel about Market, about the direction of the city?” said City Councilman Michael Holmes, one of the main proponents of the new brand strategy as a way to try to engage a wider audience of residents.
“The word mark (logo) is creative, adaptable, it fits everywhere. Up in north High Point, I run into people now, and it opens their eyes as a reintroduction to parts of the city for them. This will allow us to launch a brand that will make us a more cohesive city.”
He said one of the pillars of the new brand is “inclusivity and kindness,” which connects with Visit High Point’s certified autism tourism campaign.
“That speaks to the inclusivity in our city that we’re an autism destination and have things in place for a community that didn’t get the type of attention it needed. Now we’re saying, ‘Welcome here,’” said Holmes.
Similarly, the City Council’s recent adoption of a new sign ordinance mimics the new brand strategy, with council members’ efforts to ensure that the new rules allowed for creativity in art and design of signage, Ferguson said.
The new city flag is a stark change from the old one, displaying no words and only three colors in a simple design that symbolizes the larger goals of the brand strategy around unity and creativity.
The city hired consultant Civic Brand of Richardson, Texas, to lead the branding project, which cost a total of around $115,000.
