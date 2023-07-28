HPTNWS-07-29-23 BRANDING

City of High Point Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson, left, and City Councilman Michael Holmes look over the new city logo that has been unveiled as part of the city's new brand launch.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point has a new brand that it will use to market itself to businesses, residents and visitors.

It includes a new logo that’s being phased in to replace the current one, as well as a new city flag. City officials say these visuals signify values and principles for which they want High Point to be known.