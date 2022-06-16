HIGH POINT – A new smartphone app launches on Saturday that will feature tours of High Point and information about the High Point Museum.
The High Point Museum App, which will be available for free for both iOS and Android devices, will feature driving, walking and biking tours of High Point.
The driving tours include the African American Heritage Trail tour narrated by Dana Gaines Kilgoe, a High Point Furniture History tour and a High Point Civil War Tour, and they include a hands-free option that gives turn-by-turn directions.
The 3.5-mile biking tour highlights notable people in High Point’s history and is narrated by Dolly Jennings of Bicycle Toy and Hobby.
The 1-mile walking tour provides both architectural and historical descriptions of buildings on Uptowne Main Street.
Additional tours and app features will continue to be added, and the museum will notify the public when these additions are made.
The museum encourages those new to the app to read the “Tips for Using the App” page or watch the instructional video on the home page.
To find the app, search for “High Point Museum” in your app store.
