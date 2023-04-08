HPTNWS-04-08-23 PLANNING.jpg

Anita Brown-Graham, right, professor and director of the ncIMPACT initiative at the UNC School of Government, confers with High Point Mayor Jay Wagner and City Manager Tasha Logan Ford at Congdon Yards on Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — As High Pointers create a document that will help guide the growth of the city over the next 20 years, it’s important to keep in mind how economic and workforce trends are evolving.

That’s the advice of Anita Brown-Graham, professor and director of the ncIMPACT initiative at the UNC School of Government.

Trending Videos