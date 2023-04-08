HIGH POINT — As High Pointers create a document that will help guide the growth of the city over the next 20 years, it’s important to keep in mind how economic and workforce trends are evolving.
That’s the advice of Anita Brown-Graham, professor and director of the ncIMPACT initiative at the UNC School of Government.
She spoke at Wednesday’s public kickoff meeting for the High Point 2045 comprehensive plan, which will be fashioned over the next year.
“This changing economic context is a particularly appropriate place to start in High Point,” she said. “What every community says they want, without exception, is an inclusive economy with opportunities for meaningful employment and careers.”
The comprehensive plan will serve as a growth guide and foundation for city zoning and development regulations.
It will replace the city’s land use plan, which was adopted in 2000, as well as smaller area plans with one comprehensive policy document.
It will be separate from the city’s development ordinance, which sets the rules for what can be built where.
Brown-Graham said the state’s workforce is a competitive advantage that can help the economy grow, but a large part of it remains untapped. She said there are an estimated 148,000 people statewide between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed.
“How will you build on your assets to take control of your local economy? One of the assets are the people sitting on the sidelines,” she said. “If you think you have people who are latent assets in High Point and you want to bring them into the economy, you’re going to have to find new ways to engage them.”
Brown-Graham said young adults are burdened by the erosion of wages, child care costs and student-loan debt.
“When you hear people say, where are the workers? This (child care costs) is part of the answer,” she said. “There are a lot of low-wage and high-wage jobs, but not a lot of middle-wage jobs.”
While the state is growing in population, this trend is being driven by newcomers from other states. This brings benefits but has made housing less affordable for workers, she said.
“The people moving in have more income than the people here, so they can afford to pay more for housing,” she said. “How will you deal with housing needs? Should you work to avoid gentrification? If so, how would you do this?”
