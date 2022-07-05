HIGH POINT — A High Point girl recently took home the crown at a pageant that promotes life skills and an appreciation of the history of Juneteenth.
Saraiyah Johnson, daughter of Michelle and Tacuma Johnson of High Point, won the title of Little Miss Juneteenth at the annual Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth Pageant.
The pageant is sponsored by the nonprofit groups Unwind Communications Outreach Network and the Winston-Salem Performing Arts Alliance.
Winning the Junior Miss Juneteenth event was Joie Holding of Greensboro.
Saraiyah attends The Point College Prep and Leadership Academy, a charter school located in High Point.
The Little Miss Juneteenth Pageant is for girls ages 7-10 and the Junior Miss Juneteenth for girls ages 11-14. Contestants come from various cities throughout the state. The pageant is designed to “provide the girls with soft skills necessary to be well-rounded and successful in life,” in addition to building confidence and self-esteem, said UCON Director Linda Greenwood.
To enter the pageant, contestants must have a 2.0 grade point average and have participated in special sessions in hair care, journaling, presenting on camera, Juneteenth history and fundraising.
During their yearlong reigns, Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth will promote positive images through school appearances and community events and serve as role models and spokespersons for Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, now a national holiday celebrated on June 19, commemorates the official emancipation of slavery where in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by executive decree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.