HIGH POINT — High Point Friends Meeting will add an alternative worship service on Thursday evenings.
“Living the Questions of Our Lives” is the theme of the first Mosaic meeting tonight at 5:45 p.m. at 800 Quaker Lane, according to Associate Pastor Allison Venable. Child care will be provided for parents.
Venable, who also teaches grades K-4 at High Point Friends School, sees the ongoing pandemic as taking a toll on families.
“I’m a young mother and we are two years into a pandemic,” Venable said. “In lots of conversations I’ve had lately, parents and individuals are exhausted. They are tired, and anxiety is elevated. As a lot of us have been isolated, all of this feels chaotic right now to try and have a place where we can take a breath collectively, to further that connection with one another, with God and with ourselves.”
The alternative service will take a contemplative form, Venable said. Through silence, spoken messages, Scripture, poetry and music, attendees will seek to deepen and expand their sense of self, understanding of God and connection with one another.
