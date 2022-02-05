HIGH POINT – A nonprofit group focused on reducing food insecurity and hunger announced it collected a record amount of food in 2021 for the organizations it works with in the High Point area.
A Simple Gesture collected 56,623 pounds of food in High Point, a 46% increase from 2020, said Leslie Isakoff, the president and COO of A Simple Gesture.
Based in Greensboro, A Simple Gesture launched its High Point program in 2015. Under the leadership of board member David Lees, the program got a strong start – including food donations, volunteers and the use of facilities – from High Point churches, including First Methodist, First Presbyterian, St. Mary’s Episcopal and First Baptist.
“A Simple Gesture is based on the concept that, if we all do a little we can achieve a lot,” Lees said.
When a High Point resident signs up to be a food donor, they commit to filling one reusable grocery bag with nonperishable food every other month. Food donors then place these bags on their front porches on a designated Saturday morning, and A Simple Gesture’s volunteer drivers pick them up and take them directly to local food pantries. The drivers also leave an empty reusable grocery bag on the porches.
A Simple Gesture partners with First Christian Five Loaves, Two Fish Pantry in north High Point; Greater First United Baptist Church Food Pantry and Drawers of Hope in east High Point; Open Door Ministries, Burns Hill Food Pantry, and First United Methodist Church A Shared Blessing Food Pantry in central High Point; West End Ministries and Ward Street Mission in west High Point; and COAT in Archdale.
A Simple Gesture also provides food to BackPack Beginnings, which serves all of Guilford County and provides weekend meals, summer meals, and emergency feeding for Guilford County Schools and Head Start facilities across Guilford County.
