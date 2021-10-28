HIGH POINT — The High Point Farmers Market will conclude its regular season on Saturday with a Halloween celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes to trick or treat with market vendors, and mini pumpkins will be available at the library table while supplies last for children to decorate and take home, according to a news release from the city.
While the regular market season ends this weekend, it will continue on a limited basis with three small pop-up food markets on the first and third Saturdays in November and December:
• From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18, plants, produce, baked goods, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available.
• From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, there will be a special holiday market with food, plants, craft vendors and the Hope City food truck. Live music will be provided by Kevin Holdson, and, as a new addition to this year’s holiday market, Guilford County Animal Control will attend with adoptable pets.
The High Point Farmers Market is a SNAP-certified farmers market and offers a “double-the-bucks” program for EBT customers. The market also accepts Guilford County Community Care Network orange cards.
