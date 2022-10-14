HPTNWS-10-15-22 EDC

High Point Economic Development Corp. Director Sandy Dunbeck, right, accepts an award recognizing the EDC's annual report from Todd Greene, board chairman of the International Economic Development Council.

 SPECIAL| HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point Economic Development Corp. recently won an international award for its annual report.

The International Economic Development Council, the largest nonprofit professional association in the world for economic developers, last month gave the report a Bronze Award in the Annual Report category for organizations serving a population of more than 25,000, according to a news release.

