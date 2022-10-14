HIGH POINT — The High Point Economic Development Corp. recently won an international award for its annual report.
The International Economic Development Council, the largest nonprofit professional association in the world for economic developers, last month gave the report a Bronze Award in the Annual Report category for organizations serving a population of more than 25,000, according to a news release.
Titled “Recruit. Retain. Revitalize.,” the annual report summarizes the city’s announcements and advancements in economic development during 2021 and can be viewed online at www.highpointedc.com.
High Point EDC director Sandy Dunbeck accepted the award at the IEDC annual conference last month in Oklahoma City.
“We are thrilled to receive this award recognizing the hard work and accomplishments of the High Point EDC team,” Dunbeck said.
The IEDC’s awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs.
Awards are judged by a panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received more than 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries. The High Point EDC previously received the recognition for its 2018 annual report.
Other award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities.
