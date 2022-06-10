HIGH POINT — The High Point Economic Development Corp. is now fully staffed with the hiring of Montana Brown as economic development manager.
According to a news release, he will help guide business expansion and relocation projects that are under development to ensure a timely process and seamless experience for clients.
Brown joined the EDC from the city’s Planning and Development Department, where he served as an administrative specialist.
Coming from that role, he brings extensive knowledge of city zoning, ordinances, policies and procedures, as well as many customer-facing skills, the release stated.
“Montana brings a unique set of skills and tremendous enthusiasm for the work of recruiting and retaining business as he joins the High Point EDC team,” said EDC Director Sandy Dunbeck.
The department now has filled all four of its budgeted positions for the first time since prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
A High Point native, Brown received his bachelor of science in international and comparative politics with a concentration in economics from Appalachian State University in 2017.“
It’s incredibly exciting to start work with High Point Economic Development. Through this position, I can contribute to the betterment of the community that has given me so much,” said Brown.
