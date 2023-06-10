A former High Pointer will perform during Sunday night’s broadcast of the 76th Annual Tony Awards, which will be televised nationally.
The performance by renowned Broadway dancer Jared Grimes, who grew up in High Point, and his fellow cast members from the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” adds to what has been an amazing 12 months for Grimes. Last year, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “Funny Girl,” and he won a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show for the same role. In addition, last month he hosted the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards.
