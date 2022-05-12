HIGH POINT — Jared Grimes, High Point’s tap dancer extraordinaire, has been dancing on air this week.
Grimes, who grew up in High Point, is currently a featured performer in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” and received a Tony Award nomination Monday for his performance. The 38-year-old performer was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of vaudeville dancer and choreographer Eddie Ryan in the musical comedy.
“I’m feeling like I’m on cloud nine,” Grimes told the BroadwayWorld website Monday after learning of his nomination. “This is just a blessing beyond any other blessing that I can think of in the moment. I am eternally grateful.”
The nomination is a first for Grimes, who is a 2001 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School.
“(This is) a Monday I will remember until I die,” he told BroadwayWorld.
Coincidentally, Grimes performed a tap dance routine at last year’s Tony Awards, but this year promises to be more exciting as he waits to see if his name will be called for the Tony Award.
Grimes’ nomination was the only one for the long-awaited Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” which opened April 24.
Also nominated in Grimes’ category were Matt Doyle for “Company,” Sidney DuPont for “Paradise Square,” John-Andrew Morrison for “A Strange Loop,” and A.J. Shively for “Paradise Square.”
The Tony Awards will be presented on June 12.
