HIGH POINT — The Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina Teen pageants will return to High Point this summer.
The Miss North Carolina Organization will host both from June 22 to 24 at the High Point Theatre, with two preliminary nights of competition followed by the crowning of Miss North Carolina 2023 and Miss North Carolina’s Teen 2023.
After years of being held in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, during the COVID-19 pandemic the organization found themselves at the High Point Theatre for one of their teen competitions, Executive Director Susan Williams said.
“The people there were so wonderful and easy to collaborate with. With the help of Nancy Bowman at Visit High Point and the generosity of local businesses we were able to stay afloat during the difficult time,” Williams said.
Williams has been involved with the organization since 1977, when she was a competitor. She saw it as a hobby and then began getting involved at the local and state level.
“I am constantly amazed by the talent and brilliance of the young women across the state,” Williams said.
The competition empowers young women to lead and establishes a foundation of sisterhood, Williams said. Pageants and competitions such as this have gone through “seasons of change” because of negative media that has come out about pageants.
The current Miss North Carolina, Karolyn Martin, said she used to think pageants were silly until she participated in her first competition at the age of 19. Now she loves to share her experience of spending time with “some of the smartest and most driven women” during her journey.
“This has been the most incredible year of my life” thanks to being Miss North Carolina,” Martin said.
Contestants are urged to be themselves. Any young woman is allowed to apply to sign up for competitions if they are within the age range, allowing the competition to get away from the traditional pageant where most of the girls look the same.
Miss NC contestants must be 19 to 28 years of age. Miss NC Teen entrants must be 13 to 18. Each competition is split into four categories: interviews, fitness wear, performing arts, and evening gown.
Martin hopes to inspire young girls to believe they could be Miss North Carolina one day no matter what they look like. Martin is proudly the third Black woman to hold the title.
The organization allows the competitors to gain confidence and further their education. The organization prides itself on the money it awards. The Miss NC winner receives a $20,000 scholarship, and the teen winner receives $,7500. Organizers hope to increase scholarships in the future.
Martin will attend law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August. She believes that her experience with the pageants and the skills she gained along the way helped get her to where she is today.
