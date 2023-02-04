HIGH POINT — When Kyle and Audrey Hill launched their own custom furniture-building business, Hillbuildit Creations, seven years ago, their dream didn’t include show business.
The High Point couple might build a custom cabinet for your TV, but they never imagined they would actually be on your TV.
And yet, here they are, on the brink of making their national television debut in an episode of the new HGTV home renovation show “Down Home Fab.” Their episode will air at 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 and will be rerun Feb. 14 at midnight.
“We’re living a dream with this business, a dream come true,” Kyle says. “And now for us to be on a TV show is just unreal to me — it blows my mind.”
The couple’s appearance on “Down Home Fab” came about through a little serendipity — or they might tell you it was divine intervention.
As a result of some aggressive marketing on social media, the Hills were contacted by Kailyn Lowry — one of the stars of the MTV show “Teen Mom 2” — who was looking for some furniture and fell in love with the Hills’ work.
When Lowry learned that her friend Chelsea Houska DeBoer — another “Teen Mom 2” star — was going to star in HGTV’s “Down Home Fab,” she recommended the Hills for their company’s craftsmanship, and the show’s producers reached out to them.
“We’ve had TV producers reach out to us before, but we turned them down,” Kyle says. “We’re adamant on knowing what success looks like for us, and never once has TV been part of our success factor. Would it be cool? Absolutely. And it’s great exposure, but we never felt like it was part of our success factor.”
This time, however, the couple decided to give it a shot. Kyle says the producers asked him and his wife to be regulars on the series, but he balked at the idea.
“I told them we’re not hurting for business and that I couldn’t commit to being the builder for the whole series,” he says. “So I told them let’s date before we marry. Let’s try one episode and make sure you like working with me and I like working with you. So we started with this one episode.”
After two weeks of filming at the Hillbuildit workshop on Old Mendenhall Road, Kyle says, the experience was exciting but exhausting.
“There was a lot that went into it behind the scenes,” he says. “I’m very in-your-face, an extrovert, but I’m a horrible actor, and you’ve got to have the same reaction for take one as you do for take 57. I don’t know that I could do a whole TV series like that.”
The show stars DeBoer and her husband, Cole DeBoer, tackling home renovation projects. In the Hills’ episode, the show focuses on a family of 10 living in a century-old house that needs a modern kitchen and a living room that can accommodate such a large family.
“They’re trying to figure out how to rearrange the house, and we try to help them with that,” Kyle says, explaining that he builds a custom piece of cabinetry for the family.
The Hills have not seen the final version of their episode yet, so they’ll see it for the first time when the rest of America sees it.
Despite the challenges of filming “Down Home Fab,” Kyle says the exposure he and Audrey receive from the show could be an answered prayer.
“One of our biggest missions and prayers is for God to give us a platform to impact people for Him,” he says. “I don’t know if this is going to be that platform or not, but it’s definitely going to give us some great exposure.”
