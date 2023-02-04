HPTNWS-02-04-23 FAB.jpg

Kyle and Audrey Hill, owners of Hillbuildit Creations in High Point, pause for a quick selfie during filming of the HGTV show “Down Home Fab,” on which they’ll be featured Feb. 13.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — When Kyle and Audrey Hill launched their own custom furniture-building business, Hillbuildit Creations, seven years ago, their dream didn’t include show business.

The High Point couple might build a custom cabinet for your TV, but they never imagined they would actually be on your TV.

