HIGH POINT — The High Point Country Club, which has hosted countless celebrations, receptions and galas through the years, will turn the spotlight on itself this week.
The club will celebrate its centennial Friday evening with a throwback, “Great Gatsby”-themed party for members and their invited guests, said Heidi Poth, the club’s marketing director.
“We’re going to have a hidden speakeasy and a hidden casino, and we’ll be serving Prohibition-era drinks,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”
The party culminates an 18-month centennial observance in which the club — through its “Building A Better Tomorrow” capital campaign — has made a number of improvements, including the addition of six pickleball courts, two hard-surface tennis courts and a new pro shop. Other renovations include expansion of the fitness center — from about 1,000 square feet to approximately 4,000 square feet — and expanded terrace dining space.
“The club has remained an integral part of the High Point community for 100 years,” said Cliff Mann, president and CEO. “These new improvements have positioned the club well as it moves into its next century of operation.”
Poth pointed out that the club has also added such services as a spa treatment room, personal fitness training and children’s activities.
“The trend in country clubs right now is to be more relevant for active families,” she said. “That’s been one of our biggest changes over the past hundred years.”
The High Point Country Club was established in 1923, when a group of leading businessmen solidified their dream of building a club where they could gather for socializing, networking and recreation. The initial president of the club was Randall B. Terry, president of The High Point Enterprise. Also involved were such prominent High Pointers as Willis Slane, J.H. Adams, Fred Tate, Stephen Clark and Frank Wineskie, among others.
Incorporated in September 1923, the club was initially expected to have 150-200 members, according to The Enterprise. Members paid a $100 joining fee plus dues of $5 a month.
A nine-hole golf course, designed by acclaimed course designer Donald Ross, was ready for members by September, and plans were already in place for a second nine-hole course.
Plans also called for an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts, which were expected to be ready by the spring of 1924.
Construction of the main clubhouse began in September 2023 — at a cost of approximately $30,000 — and was expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 1924. The clubhouse plans included a main club room, men’s and women’s lounges, lockers and showers, a kitchen and an enclosed portico that could be converted into a dining room or ballroom.
Stephen Clark, one of the country club’s most ardent supporters at the time, told The Enterprise, “I tell you, and I mean this seriously, that High Point is soon to have a country club of which any city, however large, might justly boast. And it is not coming too soon. For 10 years, there has been the vision. Now, at last, the dream is coming true.”
And a century later, the dream lives on.
