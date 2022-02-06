HIGH POINT
Love can be a many-splendored thing, but sometimes it can be a many-splintered thing, too.
Consider, for example, the bizarre, short-lived romance and marriage of a Lewisville man and his High Point “bride” — we’ll explain those quotation marks in a moment — that took place nearly 70 years ago.
The couple’s, um, love story was published in February 1955 — four days before Valentine’s Day — in The Beacon, a popular High Point scandal sheet that wasn’t exactly known for its journalistic integrity. In this case, though, The Beacon’s front-page article appears to have gotten the story right.
While we’re not told the backstory of the young couple — where and how they met, how long they dated, or any other details of that nature — we are told they got married on March 28, 1953, at the parsonage of a Methodist minister in Forsyth County. A marriage certificate found on Ancestry.com confirms this fact.
From that point forward, however, the couple’s union quickly devolved into what
The Beacon called a “strange matrimonial fiasco” — not exactly the words you want used to describe your marriage.
When they tied the knot, the groom (whose name we’re withholding, to protect his family from embarrassment) was 18 and on the brink of joining the Air Force. The 20-year-old bride, Terry Ann Tobias, was a nurse at High Point Memorial Hospital.
Or was she?
The groom’s father said he had evidence that his son “was the victim in a fiendish plot perpetrated by a man masquerading as a nurse from High Point Memorial Hospital,” The Beacon reported. “The father felt the male bride staged the fraudulent marriage in a ‘perverted’ attempt to parlay his ‘professional feminine traits’ into a monthly payoff through GI service allotments.”
Here’s what happened:
The newlyweds spent their wedding night together at the father’s house in Lewisville,
and the next day he rented an apartment
for the young couple. They spent one night
in the apartment
before the bride surreptitiously flew the coop, leaving her jilted husband a note explaining that the two of them were not compatible.
“It seems best to
end it now,” the bride wrote.
So much for a honeymoon.
According to the groom’s distraught father, he had grown suspicious even before his new daughter-in-law became a runaway bride. For one thing, the bride had asked him for a $1,000 loan the morning after the wedding (he said no). That same morning, The Beacon reported, the puzzled pop had noticed “a trace of beard” on the bride’s face.
Later, when the groom’s father asked his son if the couple had consummated their marriage, the young man sheepishly admitted they had not.
That’s when the father began an investigation to find out who Terry Ann Tobias really was, and what he or she was up to.
His first stop was High Point Memorial Hospital, where he was told no person by that name had ever worked there. Furthermore, when the father showed hospital officials a photo of Tobias in a nurse’s uniform, not only did they not recognize the individual, they said the uniform didn’t even match the uniforms worn at High Point Memorial.
From there, the father contacted local law enforcement authorities and accompanied them to an address on Baker Road — the address Tobias had given Forsyth County officials when applying for the marriage license — and he reportedly saw a person he said matched the description of his son’s bride.
And then?
Well, that was it. According to The Beacon, the father was told the phony matrimony didn’t rise to the level of criminal charges that could be brought against his son’s blushing bride. And the one who was blushing at that point was the gullible groom.
We’re happy to tell you, though, that the groom got married again the following year — to a woman this time — and he went on to become a father and grandfather. He died about 25 years ago.
Oh, and as for Terry Ann Tobias?
In 1955, when The Beacon published its scandalous story, the man who had pretended to be a female nurse at High Point Memorial was apparently being hunted by the FBI … as a draft dodger.
We don’t know if he was arrested or not, but confidentially, we sure hope so. And as The Beacon so astutely pointed out at the time, “The FBI usually gets its man … or woman.”
