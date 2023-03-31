HPTNWS-04-01-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

This High Point Enterprise photo shows where the back door was blown off of fire station No. 4 on April 1, 1950, scattering shards of wood across the station's back yard. No one was injured in the explosion. 

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — It had been a slow night at High Point’s fire station No. 1, but things perked up when the phone rang shortly before 4 a.m. It was station No. 4 calling.

The conversation went something like this:

