HIGH POINT — It had been a slow night at High Point’s fire station No. 1, but things perked up when the phone rang shortly before 4 a.m. It was station No. 4 calling.
The conversation went something like this:
Station 4: “Help! We need you boys over here at Station 4! There’s been an explosion and we’ve got a working fire! Get over here — pronto!”
Station 1 (after a moment of silence): “Yeah, sure.”
Station 4: “Whaddaya mean, yeah sure?! We need help over here!”
Station 1: “Riiiiiiiiiiiiiight.”
Station 4: “I’m serious — hurry!!”
Station 1: “Look, pal, we’re not idiots over here. We know what day it is, and we ain’t fallin’ for your dumb April Fools Day trick.”
Sure enough, it was April Fools Day — the early-morning hours of April 1, 1950 — and the boys at Station 1 weren’t about to get suckered by their buddies over at Station 4. “The firehouse is on fire? Yeah, right — that’s a good one.”
Here’s the problem, though — this was no gag. There really had been an explosion at Station 4 on N. Main Street.
According to the next day’s High Point Enterprise, Fire Chief E.K. Ingram said he believed the explosion occurred when gas leaking from a water heater was ignited by a steam furnace on the building’s first floor.
KABLOOEY!!
The violent blast blew a door off the back of the building, scattering shards of wood across the station’s back yard. The firehouse sustained other damage inside, and the blaze burned out the wiring in an engine pumper at the station. A clock that had stopped when the explosion occurred showed the exact time of the blast — 3:55 a.m.
The good news, of course, was that nobody was injured. Can you imagine how bad the boys at Station 1 would’ve felt if, because of their reluctance to rush to the scene, one of their firefighting brethren had been hurt or killed?
Eventually, the guys at Station 1 realized this was no prank, and they hightailed it over to Station 4 to assist however they could. As for their skepticism when the call initially came in, however, you have to understand a little something about the nature of firefighters in those days.
“They were always playing jokes on each other,” says retired High Point firefighter Jackie Baker, who joined the department in 1959. “You would do anything to break the monotony of a 24-hour shift. So these guys thought this was just an April Fools Day joke, and it turned out to be an actual emergency.”
The firemen might also have been wary of an April Fools Day joke because of how The Enterprise had burned a multitude of High Pointers the year before. On April 1, 1949, The Enterprise had pulled off the greatest April Fools Day stunt in High Point history, convincing readers that a battleship of German or Japanese descent had anchored in City Lake.
Could the legendary “Battleship of Fools” hoax indirectly have led to the firefighters’ suspicions?
We’ll never know for sure, but either way, the April Fools Day incident of 1950 made for a good story. The wire services picked up on what had happened, and papers across the country published short news items about it.
And when Baker, now 85, joined the fire department in ’59 — some nine years after the infamous April Fools Day joke that wasn’t — the old-timers were still talking and laughing about it.
“It got funnier and funnier, because they kept enhancing the story,” Baker recalls. “They got to where they were telling stories about firemen having to jump out of windows and things like that. It was hilarious the way they talked about it.”
And here we are, 73 years later, still talking about it.
But do you really believe we could pass up an opportunity to share a story like this on April Fools Day? You’d have to be a fool to believe that.
