HIGH POINT
Today we honor North Carolina’s first woman M.D., High Point’s very own Dr. Susan J. Taber.
Never mind that North Carolina historians don’t officially acknowledge Taber as the state’s first female medical doctor. And never mind that she never actually practiced in North Carolina, was never admitted to the N.C. Medical Society, and — from what we can tell — may never have even lived in High Point.
Never mind all that.
For now, what matters is that Taber graduated from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania on March 15, 1871 — earlier than any other North Carolina woman, as far as we can tell — and she listed her hometown as High Point.
Two other women merit mention in this discussion — Dr. Susan J. Dimock, a native of Washington, N.C., and Dr. Annie Lowrie Alexander, a Mecklenburg County native.
For the record, Dimock was the first woman admitted to the N.C. Medical Society. She earned her M.D. from the University of Zurich in 1871, the same year as Taber, but it wasn’t reported in the British Medical Journal until November 1871, meaning she likely received her degree after Taber.
Alexander is generally recognized as North Carolina’s first licensed woman physician — the first woman to actually practice here, beginning her practice in Charlotte in 1885. She graduated from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1884, the same school as Taber, but 13 years later.
So what’s Taber’s story? Why should we consider her the state’s first woman M.D., and what’s her connection to High Point?
Susan Taber’s roots were in the North. She was born July 6, 1841, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, one of six children born into the Quaker family of William and Mary Taber.
After moving to New York in 1859, the family settled in High Point around 1870, buying land here as early as that February and becoming official members of Springfield Friends Meeting three months later. Mary was even installed as an elder at the meetinghouse. Property deeds indicate the Tabers probably lived in south High Point, on what was then called Randolph Street.
Ah, but that’s where the question of Susan Taber’s residency gets a little dicey. By 1870, she had already enrolled in med school, which was in Philadelphia. She obviously listed her hometown as High Point because her parents lived here, but did she ever live here, too? Could she have lived in High Point between her medical school sessions? Confidentially, we don’t know, but she considered herself a High Pointer and described herself as such in her official medical school records.
So High Pointers should claim her as one of our own, and proudly so.
Taber came along at a time when the notion of women becoming doctors was frowned upon — and even considered laughable — especially by their male counterparts. In 1869, for example, at Taber’s medical school, there was a notorious incident referred to as “the jeering episode” that Taber very well may have experienced.
According to the story, a group of about 30 students from Woman’s Medical College were harassed and verbally abused by male medical students when they attended a clinical lecture at Pennsylvania Hospital. The boorish male students hurled epithets, catcalls and even spitballs at the women, and to this day the incident serves as a poignant reminder of how women struggled to gain acceptance in the medical profession.
Although she never practiced in North Carolina, Taber enjoyed a successful medical career that lasted more than 40 years. As a well-known psychiatrist, she was regarded as somewhat of a pioneer in the treatment of women’s inebriety, or alcoholism, and mental illness.
In Binghamton, New York, for example, Taber served as superintendent and physician of Temple Home, a private inebriate asylum for women. After nearly a decade in Binghamton, she took a position at the State Asylum for the Insane at Norristown, Pennsylvania, where she eventually became chief physician of the women’s ward. She seemed to be in her element.
“Her whole heart is in her work,” a newspaper called The Allentown Leader wrote of Taber in 1898. “She has the deepest sympathy for the mentally deranged and deficient.”
Taber later founded The Pines, described as “A Home for Nervous Invalids,” in Skaneateles, New York. In the late 1870s, her parents had left High Point and moved back up North, eventually ending up in Skaneateles — which is probably why she settled there, too, to be close to her parents.
Taber, who never married, died in 1917 while visiting a nephew in Michigan. Sadly, in High Point — where Taber’s story was largely unknown, if it was known at all — there was no mention of her passing in the local press. To this day, despite technically claiming the title of North Carolina’s first female M.D., she remains an obscure footnote in local and state history.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.