HIGH POINT
Welcome to High Point, North Carolina, the second-meanest city in the country.
Well, OK, not really — not anymore, that is. We got rid of that label more than a century ago.
Oh, you don’t remember that? Well, allow us to tell you about it.
The year was 1921, and while it’s not clear who called High Point “the second-meanest city in the country,” it’s clear that somebody did, and a High Point city councilman took great exception to what he viewed as “fightin’ words.”
“It is ridiculous that such a report has been started, and it ought to be branded as false,” Charles S. Grayson, a councilman and future mayor, told The High Point Enterprise. “There is absolutely no truth in that statement, and it should be corrected.”
According to Grayson, the claim could be traced to Motor World, an automotive magazine that had published statistics showing that High Point had the second-highest number of automobile thefts, per capita, in the country. Only Chicago was ahead of us, leading to High Point’s not-so-flattering nickname, “Little Chicago,” which lingered into the 1950s and even the ’60s, by
some accounts.
But really? The second-meanest city in the country? Just because we had a knack for playing our own version of Grand Theft Auto?
Well, anyway, true or not — and we’re putting our money on “not” — being notoriously mean wasn’t exactly the kind of claim to fame High Point leaders wanted to put in the city’s tourism brochures, which is obviously why Councilman Grayson was so offended.
“Somebody will have to prove to me that High Point is the second-meanest city before I will ever admit it,” he told The Enterprise.
“A letter received by Chief of Police (L.W.) Blackwelder from headquarters, where reports are received from all cities in the United States, shows that High Point is numbered among the few cities with little lawlessness.”
Well, confidentially, that probably wasn’t true, either. In addition to all those auto thefts, High Point had its fair share of bootlegging, speakeasies and illegal gambling, not to mention the occasional bank robberies and murders.
Shhh! We said not to mention them.
Anyway, that “second-meanest city” claim apparently had tongues wagging all over town in October 1921, when Grayson made his defensive comments.
“Recent announcement that High Point was about the meanest town in the United States has caused much unfavorable comment in the city,” The Enterprise reported. “Everybody has been talking about it. At club meetings it has afforded comment, and ministers have even discussed it from the pulpits.”
The Enterprise writer went on to say, “Several citizens have declared it ridiculous that the saints of the city should allow such conditions to exist, and while they were talking it is declared that they have not taken time to investigate such reports to determine whether there was truth in them.”
Which just goes to show you that what is true today was also true a century ago — never let facts get in the way of a good story.
