HIGH POINT
More than a century later, we’ll never know the fate of the tiny passenger on Southern Railway’s No. 35 train.
At the time, though, she sure caused a big fuss for such a little lass.
It happened in the fall of 1906 on an otherwise nondescript southbound train. According to newspaper accounts of the incident, passengers scarcely noticed the couple who boarded the train in Greensboro with an infant. The man — presumably the baby’s father — carried the child back to the second-class car, while the woman found her seat in first class. The ride itself was apparently uneventful.
As the train neared High Point, though, the man stood and asked another passenger if he would be kind enough to hold the baby a moment while he went to first class to speak with his wife.
Just as an aside, yes, we know what you’re thinking. These days, a parent who hands his or her baby to a total stranger on a train would be tarred and feathered — and rightfully so — but times were different in 1906. Evil wasn’t as prevalent as it is today, and people were more trusting, so the man’s request probably didn’t seem all that out of the ordinary.
The designated babysitter was D.J. Hundley of Thomasville, who was young, unmarried and probably hadn’t held many infants in his life, but he agreed to help the man out, gently taking the baby girl into his arms.
As Hundley smiled at the little girl, the man left to go talk to his wife. The train stopped at High Point, pulled out again, and still the man had not returned. The baby began to grow restless, and so did Hundley.
“Finally, in his anxiety, urged on by the wails of the infant, … (Hundley) entered the first-class coach and made earnest inquiry as to the whereabouts of the couple,” The Dispatch of Lexington reported. “He was told they got off at High Point. Then it dawned on him that he had a baby on his hands.”
Hundley made the best of an awkward situation.
“It is said he bore up bravely and even laughed as he walked backward and forward in the car, cooing to the little one that was lustily yelling by this time,” The Dispatch reported.
When the train reached Thomasville, Hundley deboarded with the baby girl, declaring he would find her a good home. His fellow passengers had taken up a collection for the baby, a whopping $4.63, and gave it to Hundley.
Just then, a couple from Alabama who were on the train volunteered to raise the baby, so Hundley gave the girl — and presumably the $4.63 — to them.
By this time, though, the conductor had caught wind of the predicament, and he took charge of his tiny passenger, vowing to let the railway either find the runaway parents or find a good home for the baby girl.
The next day, he came to the offices of The High Point Enterprise, seeking the editor’s help in publicizing his dilemma. The Enterprise published a story, as did The Dispatch, and then …
And then?
Crickets. Nothing. The story simply disappeared.
Today, some 116 years later, all we’re left with is a mystery about a train, a baby, and an unknown couple who came to High Point and vanished.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.