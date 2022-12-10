HPTNWS-12-10-22 CONFIDENTIAL.jpg

This is an architect’s drawing of what the Premier Brewing Co., in High Point, would’ve looked like ... if it had ever been built. The facility was announced in January 1935, but it never got off the ground.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT

In hindsight, maybe the Home Furnishings Capital of the World sounds better than the Beer Capital of the World anyway.

