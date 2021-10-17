HIGH POINT
One of the saddest tragedies ever recorded in High Point never would’ve happened if a young couple getting married had brought their own witnesses to the ceremony.
Instead, William Lewis Carroll and his bride, Jettie Lee Cromer Carroll, made headlines across the country when they were killed in a car crash. Why, you may ask, were dozens of the nation’s newspapers so intrigued by this story? Because the newlyweds were killed less than an hour after tying the knot.
“Till death do us part” never seemed quite so poignant.
The year was 1960, and the couple lived in their native Forsyth County. Bill was 22, and Jet was 20. Both were graduates of Mineral Springs High School, so they may have been high-school sweethearts. They also attended church together.
On May 20, a Friday, Bill and Jet took the day off from work so they could drive to High Point and get married. Why they chose High Point isn’t clear, but they arrived at the county building shortly before 10:30 a.m. and obtained their marriage license.
Then they headed to the office of Justice of the Peace Lee Young to make it official, but they hit a slight snag — they didn’t have any witnesses to observe the ceremony and sign the necessary paperwork. It took a few minutes to round up some witnesses from nearby offices, so it was probably around 10:45 a.m. when they officially became Mr. and Mrs. William Lewis Carroll.
Here’s the sad irony, though — if they hadn’t had to spend those few extra minutes gathering witnesses, what happened next likely would not have happened at all.
They were driving home in Jet’s 1960 Valiant — joyful newlyweds, eager to share the news with their friends and loved ones. Bill was behind the wheel, but his young bride sat close to him on the front seat, her left arm draped around his shoulders.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. — scarcely 45 minutes after saying “I do” — the young couple crashed head-on with a 1953 Ford driven by R.C. Samuel, an 83-year-old High Point man who was returning from a quick trip to the grocery store to get some milk. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 311 north and Old Winston Road, right in front of the old No Name Tavern, as Samuel tried to make a left turn from 311 onto Old Winston Road. Reports indicate the newlyweds may have been speeding, and Samuel didn’t realize how fast they were coming at him.
Ironically, a witness — something the Carrolls didn’t have at the Justice of the Peace office — saw the crash and told The High Point Enterprise they were “thrown out on the road like balls.”
The other driver, Samuel, died instantly. Jet also died at the scene, while Bill died about 9:45 that night at N.C. Baptist Hospital.
A double funeral for the newlyweds was held at their church in Winston-Salem, and they lie buried, side by side, at Crestview Memorial Park in Forsyth County. Their grave markers say nothing about how they died, only that they both died on May 20, 1960.
Sadly, the same day they were married.
Till death do us part, indeed.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
