It must’ve been a slow news day.
How else could you explain a newspaper publishing a story about a cockroach named Junior that was smoking a cigarette at the fire department?
We’re not making this up, and no, your High Point Confidential correspondent — unlike that cockroach — is not smoking anything as he writes this column.
The High Point Enterprise published the story on March 5, 1961. Right there on the same page as stories about a stabbing and the new YWCA building, an eye-catching headline reads, “Uninvited Guest: Firehouse Roach Takes Up Smoking.”
Here’s how the story begins: “It’s no ordinary cockroach the boys at the fire station were talking about yesterday. It’s a cigarette-loving creature that joined the fellows as they played pinochle. They swear that it’s true.”
Don’t even try to pretend you wouldn’t read that story.
“We call him Junior,” Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Hartman, of the Thomasville Fire Department, told The Enterprise. “We just met him Thursday night, when Lt. Henry Easley dropped a cigarette on the floor. And there was Junior, just a-puffing away on that cigarette, his feelers just a-wiggling.”
Easley, who was the first to spot the strange sight, scoffed at suggestions that the roach was eating the cigarette butt or, say, trying to stomp it out with his little cockroach feet.
“He had smoke coming from the end of that cigarette,” vowed Easley, adding that Junior apparently favored his non-filtered brand of cigarettes.
For the record, we looked up cockroaches and cigarettes — for educational purposes, of course — and discovered that the creepy critters actually have a taste for tobacco. Being the scurrying scavengers that they are, they’ll feast on cigarettes, cigars and cigarette papers, according to a website called, ahem, Cockroach Zone.
They do not, however, like cigarette smoke, which would tend to snuff out the tale the boys at the Thomasville firehouse told back in 1961.
Furthermore, our research also turned up the tale of a New York City cockroach that was filmed dragging away a cigarette butt last year, and the video went viral. (You can find it if you Google “cockroach smoking cigarette.”)
Proving, once again, that some people will watch just about anything online.
Or, in your case, some people will read just about anything.
Which brings us back to Junior. Two weeks after the original article about Junior, The Enterprise actually published a follow-up story with the headline, “Junior Meets His End Puffing On A Big Cigar.”
It seems that Junior — despite the warnings on cigarette packs, which he couldn’t read anyway — did not succumb to his first cigarette. Heck, if cockroaches can survive a nuclear holocaust, what’s a little smoke in their lungs, right?
So Junior returned to the scene of the grime, where he reportedly found a cigar stub to his liking, and took a few puffs — or a few nibbles, depending on what you believe about cockroaches.
Alas, the firefighters spotted Junior again, and this time they were not amused.
“A well-placed boot ended it all,” The Enterprise wrote.
It was a sad ending for Junior, but you have to admit … at least he didn’t have to worry about getting addicted.
